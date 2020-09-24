COVID-19 cluster affects Cayuga County church

"We are aware there are contacts from both Oswego and Onondaga counties," she told the newspaper.

The Onondaga County Health Department confirmed there was is one positive case involving a resident linked to the church. The Oswego County Health Department did not respond to The Citizen's inquiry Thursday.

James Bryant Lagoe, the senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, said in a phone interview that there are 19 confirmed cases among his congregation. The total includes individuals or families who attend the church but live in neighboring counties, such as Onondaga and Oswego. There are also members of the congregation from Wayne County.

Lagoe said the outbreak began outside of the church. He said the missionary, who lives in Missouri, was in the area and presented at another church. He then attended a birthday party where, according to Lagoe, an attendee was coughing and sneezing. That person, he says, later tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the missionary socialized with members of the Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church congregation. They attended dinners at people's homes and went boating with congregants.

"My church got hit hard," Lagoe said. "Right now, I have some more people that are waiting on test results. The building has been shut down."