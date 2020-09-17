 Skip to main content
COVID-19 home repair funds available through Auburn program
AUBURN

Poster for the COVID-19 Home Repair Program.

 Provided

Auburn residents whose income has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have emergency home repair issues might be able to secure help from a city program.

A COVID-19 Home Repair Program is available, according to a city news release, for emergency repairs including furnace and electrical issues, sewer or plumbing emergencies and other repairs.

Income eligibility requirements are included in the program. Interested homeowners have to set up an appointment with the non-profit community community development agency Homsite. Apply through homsite.org or call (315) 253-8451.

The program is funded through the city's Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 program.

