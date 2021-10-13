 Skip to main content
COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases up in Cayuga County

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

After a brief decline, COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in Cayuga County. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 230 active cases, the most in two weeks. Based on information from four central New York hospitals, there are 23 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most in more than a week. 

Sixteen of the 23 patients are vaccinated, according to the health department. While the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, older individuals with underlying health conditions are still at risk of complications if they contract the virus. 

Most of the patients (20 of 23) are age 60 or older. There are two patients in their 50s and one in their 40s. 

Cayuga County had 46 new cases (25 vaccinated, 21 unvaccinated) on Tuesday. The new cases contributed to the increased active case count, which was below 200 on Monday. 

It's not unusual for there to be "breakthrough" cases — vaccinated people testing positive for the virus. No vaccine is 100% effective at preventing disease, but the COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be highly effective at preventing illness and hospitalizations. 

Since Aug. 23 when the health department began including the vaccination status of new cases, the county has reported 1,717 new cases, 1,100 of which were unvaccinated. 

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is nearly 53%. It is higher (60.5%) among eligible residents ages 12 and older. Children ages 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. Adults ages 18 and older may get the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 

The next vaccination clinic in the county is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The clinic will be held in the former Jo-Ann Fabric store. The three vaccines will be offered at the clinic. 

Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

