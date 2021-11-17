COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in Cayuga County

After gradually declining over the past several weeks, the number of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has started to increase.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported in its situational update Wednesday that 14 county residents were in an Auburn or Syracuse hospital with the coronavirus. That's up from six a week earlier.

A similar pattern can be seen in regional hospitalization data reported by the state Department of Health. Its figures showed there were 144 COVID-19 patients in Central New York hospitals as of Monday, the highest level in more than 10 days.

For Cayuga County, all of the reported hospitalizations are for residents age 50 and older, with 11 of them age 60 and older. Half of the 14 are vaccinated.

In recent days, state officials have been urging vaccinated residents to get booster shots if they are eligible, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said anyone who lives in a high-risk region — which covers all of Central New York, Western New York and the Finger Lakes — get a booster if they are outside the waiting period from a previous shot.

"Anyone who lives in a high-transmission area and personally feels at risk of catching this virus – and it's hard to imagine anybody who doesn't – should go and get a booster now," Hochul said Tuesday.

The governor also urged New Yorkers to be careful and smart during the holiday season.

"Before I had Thanksgiving dinner, I would want to know before I invited anybody outside of my immediate family if they are vaccinated," she said. "That is a fair and legitimate question to ask. If grandma and and grandpa are there, I would take the time right now to make sure they got their booster shot."

In addition to reporting hospitalization numbers, the county health department said it placed 36 more people into its isolation program on Tuesday, with 25 of those residents not vaccinated. The total number of active cases climbed to 246, up from 212 a week ago.

The department is also continuing to administer vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11, the demographic most recently authorized by federal health agencies to be eligible for the Pfizer shot series.

The department has clinics scheduled at Auburn's Casey Park, Genesee and Seward elementary schools on Thursday. Next week, clinics are set at the following times and places: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Cato-Meridian and and Moravia elementary schools; 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Port Byron elementary school; and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Weedsport elementary school.

The health department said parents should contact the schools directly for information on registering their children.

In addition, a county-wide clinic for children is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall. Advance registration is required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 59 appointments were available for that clinic.

