COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Cayuga County; NY to provide $65M to counties

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Cayuga County, hospitalizations are now on the rise.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, 23 residents are being treated for COVID-19 in central New York hospitals. It's the highest number of hospitalizations in two months.

Most of the hospitalized patients (17) are fully vaccinated, while six are unvaccinated. Nearly three-quarters of the hospitalizations are age 60 or older. Two are in their 40s and four are in their 50s.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are a lagging indicator. There is usually a delay between the time cases begin to emerge and hospitalizations increase.

While hospitalizations are up, there were more Cayuga County residents in the hospital at this time last year. On Dec. 20, 2020, 30 residents with COVID-19 were patients at Auburn Community Hospital. That total does not include residents who were treated at other Syracuse-area hospitals.

Cayuga County's daily new cases topped 100 for the second time in a week, with 103 new cases on Monday. Most of the new cases (63) are unvaccinated. Forty are fully vaccinated.

Active cases increased to 427, up from 392 on Sunday.

The health department advised residents who test positive for COVID-19 to remain at home until they are contacted for a tracing investigation.

More funding for counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $65 million will be available for counties to cover the costs of administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The funds can also be used to enforce the mask-or-vaccine mandate for businesses and other indoor public settings.

Most counties will be eligible to receive up to $1 million, while larger counties can get up to $2 million.

"Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are the surest way to fight COVID and stay safe, and this funding will help counties across the state enforce the reasonable, responsible and effective mask-or-vax mandate in place until mid-January," Hochul said.

In other news:

• Cayuga County will hold a vaccination clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. The first post-Christmas clinic is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the same location.

Registration is required. More information about the clinics can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

