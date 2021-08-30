COVID-19 hospitalizations up, active cases down in Cayuga County

Despite a decrease in active COVID-19 cases, virus-related hospitalizations rose over the weekend in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that there are 12 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, eight of whom are unvaccinated. The patients include four in their 90s, four in their 70s, one in their 50s, two in their 30s and one in their 20s.

The total number of hospitalizations does not include Cayuga County residents who are receiving treatment at hospitals outside of the county. But it is the most COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital in nearly seven months.

Hospitalizations have increased as COVID-19 cases surge, but active cases are beginning to decline. The county has 207 active cases, down from 251 on Friday. There were 68 new cases over the past three days, 52 of which are unvaccinated.

The county remains an area with a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC classifies a county with a high transmission level if its case rate is 100 per 100,000 people. Cayuga's 7-day case rate is 245.51 per 100,000 people.

The 7-day positivity rate is 9.02%. There were 2,306 Cayuga County residents tested in one week.