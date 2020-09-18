COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Five new cases, potential exposure at religious retreat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An out-of-state resident who attended a retreat in northern Cayuga County tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Cayuga County Health Department to notify the public of a potential exposure.

The individual attended the retreat from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Northeast Christian Conference Center in Martville. The health department was informed by health officials in another state that the person has COVID-19 and was at the retreat.

Anyone who attended the retreat may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and headache. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. Older residents and people with chronic medical conditions should call their doctor even if symptoms are mild.

It's unknown how many people attended the retreat. The health department said it's having difficulties obtaining that information from the organizer of the retreat and the event's participants, which is why they decided to notify the public of the potential exposure.