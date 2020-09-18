COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Five new cases, potential exposure at religious retreat

An out-of-state resident who attended a retreat in northern Cayuga County tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Cayuga County Health Department to notify the public of a potential exposure.
The individual attended the retreat from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Northeast Christian Conference Center in Martville. The health department was informed by health officials in another state that the person has COVID-19 and was at the retreat.
Anyone who attended the retreat may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and headache. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. Older residents and people with chronic medical conditions should call their doctor even if symptoms are mild.
It's unknown how many people attended the retreat. The health department said it's having difficulties obtaining that information from the organizer of the retreat and the event's participants, which is why they decided to notify the public of the potential exposure.
It's the second potential COVID-19 exposure at a religious institution in Martville. A Cayuga County resident who attended worship services at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church tested positive for COVID-19. The person attended worship services on Sunday, Sept. 13, and was at the church again on Monday, Sept. 14.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past four days. A male in his 50s who lives in Auburn tested positive on Tuesday. Contact tracing is complete for that case. A woman in her 20s who lives in Auburn tested positive on Wednesday. The contact tracing investigation is ongoing, according to the department.
There were two new cases on Thursday: A man in his 30s and an infant boy, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for both cases.
On Friday, a teen male who lives in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. The health department noted he isn't attending in-school instruction. Contact tracing is complete for the new case.
There are nine active COVID-19 cases in the county and 47 people who are in mandatory quarantine, which is required when an individual has direct contact with a positive case.
The total number of confirmed cases is up to 189. So far, 177 people have recovered.
