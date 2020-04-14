COVID-19 in Cayuga County: How isolation and quarantine are defined — and enforced

Any story about testing for the coronavirus will likely include one or both of the terms.
Mandatory isolation and mandatory quarantine. They are more than just statuses given to people who are tested for COVID-19. These are legal orders issued by a health commissioner or, in Cayuga County's case, its public health director.
Kathleen Cuddy, the director of the Cayuga County Health Department, explained to The Citizen the differences between isolation and quarantine, how the orders are enforced and what criteria must be met before someone is released from either mandate.
Mandatory isolation vs. mandatory quarantine
A mandatory isolation order is issued when someone tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms of the virus. A person is also subject to mandatory isolation if they traveled to a high-risk country with a level 2 or level 3 health notice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or if they were on a cruise ship and are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
People who had contact with confirmed cases of the coronavirus within a 14-day period are placed in mandatory quarantine. The quarantine order is also for people who traveled to a high-risk country within the last 14 days or were on a cruise ship, but aren't exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
With the isolation and quarantine orders, the health department "must perform a direct observation" at least once a day, according to Cuddy. There must be one additional communication per day.
To meet that requirement, Cuddy said the department conducts an unannounced in-person visit every day while someone is in isolation or quarantine. Telephone calls are also made to assess the health of isolated or quarantined individuals.
Enforcement
The orders include the expectation of compliance, Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen.
Local health departments are required to make the aforementioned two daily contacts with individuals under isolation or quarantine orders and those interactions are documented. If the department is unable to make contact with an isolated or quarantined individual, there will be a hearing with a judge. The hearing could result in a court order requiring the person to comply with the isolation or quarantine mandates.
"If the court order is violated, appropriate consequence for violation of that order will occur," Cuddy wrote.
There was a case in the Rochester area of an individual who refused to follow a quarantine order. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office had to intervene and placed the individual in a designated quarantine facility.
The sheriff's office said the person's refusal to follow the quarantine order "endangers the safety, health and well-being" of Monroe County residents.
Release
There are different conditions symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals must meet before they are released from mandatory isolation.
For symptomatic people who tested positive for COVID-19, they can be released if they have been fever-free for three days without the use of fever-reducing medications, their respiratory symptoms improve and at least seven days have passed since their symptoms appeared.
Asymptomatic individuals who have the coronavirus can be released from isolation if at least seven days have passed since their first positive test and if they have no subsequent illness.
There are guidelines for the release of people from mandatory quarantine. They can be discharged, Cuddy explained, "once the health department has verified that the individual has remained asymptomatic throughout their quarantine period, and that they have not had another exposure to someone infected with COVID-19." If they had contact with another infected person, the 14-day quarantine period would reset from the date of the last exposure, according to Cuddy.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.