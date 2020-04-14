COVID-19 in Cayuga County: How isolation and quarantine are defined — and enforced

The sheriff's office said the person's refusal to follow the quarantine order "endangers the safety, health and well-being" of Monroe County residents.

Release

There are different conditions symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals must meet before they are released from mandatory isolation.

For symptomatic people who tested positive for COVID-19, they can be released if they have been fever-free for three days without the use of fever-reducing medications, their respiratory symptoms improve and at least seven days have passed since their symptoms appeared.

Asymptomatic individuals who have the coronavirus can be released from isolation if at least seven days have passed since their first positive test and if they have no subsequent illness.

There are guidelines for the release of people from mandatory quarantine. They can be discharged, Cuddy explained, "once the health department has verified that the individual has remained asymptomatic throughout their quarantine period, and that they have not had another exposure to someone infected with COVID-19." If they had contact with another infected person, the 14-day quarantine period would reset from the date of the last exposure, according to Cuddy.

