COVID-19 in Cayuga County: No new cases, 60 quarantined due to exposure
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NIAID-RML via AP

There are no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cayuga County, but more people are under mandatory quarantine orders after having direct contact with individuals who tested positive for the virus. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that 60 people are in mandatory quarantine, up from 52 on Thursday. 

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen earlier this month that a person is placed into mandatory quarantine if they had contact with a positive case within a 14-day period. 

The health department communicates with individuals who are in 14-day quarantines. A person is discharged from quarantined if they remain symptom-free throughout the two-week period and they haven't had contact with someone infected with COVID-19. 

If they have contact with someone who has COVID-19, the quarantine period resets from the day of the last exposure. 

Cuddy recently said in an interview that there have been cases in which people who were in quarantine developed symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The county has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Forty-two people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from the illness. 

There are four active cases in the county. Those individuals are in mandatory isolation, which is ordered for positive cases. 

So far, the county has received 839 test results — 47 positives and 792 negatives. The health department is awaiting the results of 23 tests. 

Among counties that surround Cayuga, Onondaga has had the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials there on Friday reported 22 new positive test results and two more deaths. To date, Onondaga County has had 746 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 236 are active.

Towns that border Cayuga County in Onondaga County saw no changes on Friday. Lysander was at 20 cases, Skaneateles at 14 and Elbridge and Spafford both were at two.

Concerned about COVID-19?

