COVID-19 in Cayuga County: No positive tests at drive-thru clinic for workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly 600 workers and their family members tested negative for COVID-19 at drive-thru clinics in Cayuga County.

The results, which were provided by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday, are from five clinics held on May 9, 11, 12, 14 and 19. There were 596 people tested. No one tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is awaiting the results of tests from the May 22 and 26 clinics.

Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29. It is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in phase one. Eligible workers include convenience and hardware store employees, correction officers, first responders, health care providers, grocery store employees, law enforcement and restaurant workers. Phase one workers who can be tested include employees in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade.

Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, can be tested at the clinics.

An appointment is required for the testing clinic. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on "COVID-19 Clinics."