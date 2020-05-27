You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 in Cayuga County: No positive tests at drive-thru clinic for workers
CAYUGA COUNTY

COVID-19 in Cayuga County: No positive tests at drive-thru clinic for workers

Testing

The Cayuga County Health Department posted this image of some members of its COVID-19 swabbing/testing team doing essential worker drive-thru clinics  this week.

 Cayuga County Health Department

Nearly 600 workers and their family members tested negative for COVID-19 at drive-thru clinics in Cayuga County. 

The results, which were provided by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday, are from five clinics held on May 9, 11, 12, 14 and 19. There were 596 people tested. No one tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is awaiting the results of tests from the May 22 and 26 clinics. 

Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29. It is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in phase one. Eligible workers include convenience and hardware store employees, correction officers, first responders, health care providers, grocery store employees, law enforcement and restaurant workers. Phase one workers who can be tested include employees in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade. 

Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, can be tested at the clinics. 

An appointment is required for the testing clinic. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on "COVID-19 Clinics." 

In its situational update, the county health department said one new positive case has been reported. An Auburn resident in her 30s is the 85th confirmed COVID-19 case in Cayuga County. Contact tracing is complete for the new case. 

Fourteen people, including the new case, are in mandatory isolation — a requirement for patients who test positive for COVID-19. There are 60 people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case. 

There was some good news in the county's latest report. One patient has been discharged from the hospital. Three more people have been discharged from mandatory isolation, increasing the total number of recoveries to 70. 

One person remains hospitalized with COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, the county has received 3,363 test results — 85 positive, 3,278 negative. The health department is awaiting the results of 139 tests. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

