COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Number of active cases in single digits

With more people being discharged from mandatory isolation, the number of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County is now in single digits.

No new cases were reported in the county Tuesday. The total confirmed cases stands at 46, 39 of whom recovered from the illness.

Six people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 remain in mandatory isolation. There are 43 people in mandatory quarantine, which means they had direct contact with a positive case.

After 13 new cases last week, there have been two new cases in the last five days — a sign the virus is slowing in Cayuga County. Nearly one-quarter of the cases were announced on April 9, when the Cayuga County Health Department announced 11 people tested for COVID-19.

The county has received 730 COVID-19 test results — 46 positives, 684 negatives. The health department is awaiting the results of 19 tests.

Onondaga County, Cayuga County's most populated neighbor, reported 19 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and one additional death on Tuesday. That county has now had 667 positive test results and 22 coronavirus-related deaths.