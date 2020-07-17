COVID-19 in Cayuga County: One new case, 'significant delay' in test results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case and a "significant delay" in getting test results from laboratories across New York.

The new confirmed case is a man in his 60s who lives in Auburn. The contact tracing investigation is complete.

There were no new cases on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but there was a new COVID-19 hospitalization on Thursday. As of Friday, the patient remains hospitalized.

Since mid-March, the county has reported 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 126 of whom have been released from mandatory isolation. A chart released by the health department shows how the number of active cases has fluctuated over the last four months. At the peak in mid-April, there were more than 25 active cases. There was a smaller spike in late May and early June when there were nearly 20 active cases.

With a small number of new cases over the last two weeks, there are two active cases in the county. Thirty people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case.

Most of the COVID-19 cases are in Cayuga County towns. There have been 95 cases outside of Auburn and 35 inside the city. One person, an out-of-state resident, tested positive in March.