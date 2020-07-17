COVID-19 in Cayuga County: One new case, 'significant delay' in test results

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case and a "significant delay" in getting test results from laboratories across New York.
The new confirmed case is a man in his 60s who lives in Auburn. The contact tracing investigation is complete.
There were no new cases on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but there was a new COVID-19 hospitalization on Thursday. As of Friday, the patient remains hospitalized.
Since mid-March, the county has reported 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 126 of whom have been released from mandatory isolation. A chart released by the health department shows how the number of active cases has fluctuated over the last four months. At the peak in mid-April, there were more than 25 active cases. There was a smaller spike in late May and early June when there were nearly 20 active cases.
With a small number of new cases over the last two weeks, there are two active cases in the county. Thirty people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case.
Most of the COVID-19 cases are in Cayuga County towns. There have been 95 cases outside of Auburn and 35 inside the city. One person, an out-of-state resident, tested positive in March.
The gender breakdown is nearly split. A majority of the cases (68) are women, with 63 cases among men. By age, there have been 29 cases in their 20s, 28 in their 30s, 19 in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 14 in their 60s, 14 under age 20, seven in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 100s.
The health department also revealed that there has been a delay in getting COVID-19 test results across New York. It's taking more than seven business days in some cases to get test results back from the labs.
According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker, 16,103 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the virus. There were 574 people tested on Thursday.
County health officials reminded the public to wear a face covering in public, maintain social distancing and wash their hands. While social gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, the department said the risk of exposure increases if you participate in more gatherings.
