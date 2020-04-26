COVID-19 in Cayuga County: One new positive test result reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County health officials reported one new confirmed coronvairus case on Sunday.

A female adolescent living outside the city of Auburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department said in its daily situational report. The new case means there are currently four active cases among Cayuga County residents.

The county has had a total of 48 confirmed cases since testing began in March. Forty-three people have recovered and been released from mandatory isolation under the supervision of the health department. One person has died of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

The health department said it has completed contact tracing for the newly confirmed case. Cayuga County now has 91 residents in a mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when a person has had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 91 mandatory quarantines are down from 93 reported Saturday, a day that figure had increased by 33. The health department not responded to a question seeking an explanation for the large jump.