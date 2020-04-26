COVID-19 in Cayuga County: One new positive test result reported

Cayuga County health officials reported one new confirmed coronvairus case on Sunday.
A female adolescent living outside the city of Auburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department said in its daily situational report. The new case means there are currently four active cases among Cayuga County residents.
The county has had a total of 48 confirmed cases since testing began in March. Forty-three people have recovered and been released from mandatory isolation under the supervision of the health department. One person has died of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
The health department said it has completed contact tracing for the newly confirmed case. Cayuga County now has 91 residents in a mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when a person has had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 91 mandatory quarantines are down from 93 reported Saturday, a day that figure had increased by 33. The health department not responded to a question seeking an explanation for the large jump.
Cayuga County has received now received 888 test results on residents and is waiting on 26 more. These include testing by physicians, health care facilities and license clinical laboratories. On Saturday, it had received 869 test results with the same number of pending tests as Sunday.
Among neighboring counties, Onondaga County, by far the most populated county, continues to have the largest number of cases. On Sunday, officials there reported 24 new COVID-19 positive test results, bringing the total to 798.
Other surrounding counties that reported figures as of 5 p.m. Sunday included Wayne (64 cases), Oswego (61), Seneca (33) and Cortland (32). Tompkins County, which was up to 130 cases as of Saturday, had not yet posted a daily update on its test results.
