COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Quarantines jump but no new cases

Despite a second straight day with no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and just three reported cases in the past week, the Cayuga County Health Department reported a significant increase in people placed in mandatory quarantine.

In its daily update Saturday, the health department said there are now 93 people in mandatory quarantines, which are required when a person has had contact with a person who has a confirmed COVID-19 case. Mandatory quarantines, which are monitored by the health department, were at 60 on Friday and 52 on Thursday.

Saturday's update did not provide an explanation for the large increase in quarantines, and health department officials could not be reached for comment.

The health department also reported that a person who had an active confirmed coronavirus case has recovered and been released from mandatory isolation. That means there are three active cases in Cayuga County. The total number of cases remained at 47, with 43 recoveries and one death.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Onondaga County reported 28 new positive test results, bringing its total to 774. Of the confirmed cases, 244 are active.

New cases reported Saturday included residents in Onondaga County towns that border Cayuga County. Five more cases were confirmed for residents of Lysander, which has now had 25, and Skaneateles had one new case, bringing its total to 15. Elbridge and Spafford both remained at two cases.