COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Recoveries exceed active cases

The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus is now greater than the number of active cases in Cayuga County.

With nine more people released from mandatory isolation, 28 of the 44 confirmed cases recovered after contracting the virus. There are 15 people who remain in isolation due to their positive tests, including one person who is hospitalized.

A person is discharged from isolation if they go three days fever free without the aid of fever-reducing medications, their respiratory symptoms improve and it's been at least seven days since they first experienced symptoms, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

People without symptoms who have COVID-19 are discharged from isolation if at least seven days passed since the first positive test and they had no subsequent illness.

The health department reported no new cases on Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county stands at 44.

There are 47 people in mandatory quarantine because they had direct contact with positive cases.

So far, Cayuga County has received 657 COVID-19 test results — 44 positives and 613 negatives. The health department is awaiting the results of 28 tests.