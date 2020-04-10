COVID-19 in Cayuga County: Three more test positive, one remains hospitalized

Three more Cayuga County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county's number of confirmed cases to 31.
The new positive cases include a man in his 60s and two women in their 30s, all of whom live outside of Auburn. The Cayuga County Health Department, citing guidance from the state, does not identify the towns where the confirmed cases reside.
There have been 23 new positive cases this week — an indication that COVID-19 is spreading in the county. The health department is also testing more people for the virus. As of Friday, the county received 507 test results and is awaiting 44 results.
So far, there are 26 people in mandatory isolation because they tested positive for the virus. Four people have recovered. Another 39 people are in mandatory quarantine after having direct contact with a positive case.
One person remains hospitalized, according to the health department. They are in stable condition.
In counties that surround Cayuga, Onondaga County is up to 456 confirmed cases of Friday afternoon, followed by Tompkins (112), Oswego (42), Wayne (37), Cortland (20) and Seneca (13).
Onondaga County is providing town-by-town breakdowns, and for the towns that border Cayuga County, Lysander has 12 cases, Skaneateles has 10 and Spafford has one, while Elbridge has not had a positive case confirmed.
Seneca County health officials reported that county's first COVID-19-related death on Friday. They said it was a man in his late 60s who had been hospitalized.
Tompkins County has not reported any resident deaths, but Cayuga Medical Center said Friday that a patient from New York City brought to that hospital through a "compassionate transfer" has died.
Cayuga County reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The deceased was a man in his 40s who worked on a dairy farm. He had been hospitalized since April 1.
