COVID-19, monkeypox vaccines available in Cayuga, Onondaga counties

The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Onondaga County officials are offering a vaccine for the moneypox virus.

The Pfizer clinic is being held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for individuals 5 and older and vaccines being offered include:

• 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer for those 5 years and older

• Monovalent booster dose of Pfizer for individuals 5-11 years old

• Bivalent booster dose of Pfizer for individuals 12 years and older

This clinic will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters. Entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Please park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The Cayuga Community Health Network (315-252-4212) is available to assist individuals with finding clinics and making appointments. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cayugacounty.us/health.

Also on Thursday, the Onondaga County Health Department will be holding a monkeypox vaccination clinic for those who are at risk or may be at future risk of contracting the disease. The clinic will offer both first and second doses. Those in need of a second dose must have received their first dose at least 4 weeks ago.

Individuals will need two doses of the vaccine, at least four weeks apart, and are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose. Anyone who has received a first dose elsewhere can get their second dose at any of the OCHD clinics as long as it has been four weeks since the first dose.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the basement level of the Onondaga County Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. Parking is free in the Oncenter Lot.

An appointment guarantees a vaccine, but walk-ins are welcome. Vaccine availability for walk-ins will be based on the number of appointments and vaccine capacity for the day. To register for an appointment, visit at monkeypox.ongov.net/vaccine/.

Those receiving the first-dose of the vaccine will require a second dose, which will be given on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the same time slot as the first dose. Please note that individuals are not considered fully vaccinated against monkeypox until 14 days after receiving their second dose.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash. A rash can look like a blister, pus-filled bump, open sore, or widespread small hard bumps on the body.

If you think you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care provider and notify them immediately. You can learn more by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or visiting on.ny.gov/3RYgHuP.