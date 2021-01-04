COVID-19 outbreak affects more than 100 residents, kills 10 at Auburn nursing home

For nine months, Cayuga County avoided one of the worst aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic: An outbreak in a nursing home.
That changed in late December.
On the same day that The Commons on St. Anthony began administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees and residents, the nursing home revealed that it was in the midst of an outbreak. On Dec. 22, there were 26 residents affected by the outbreak. As of Monday, the number grew to 115 positive cases among residents at the facility. Ten residents have died after contracting the virus.
There were 259 residents in the facility when vaccinations commenced last month.
Julie Sheedy, a spokesperson for Loretto, which operates The Commons, said Monday that droplet precaution is in effect for the entire facility. Employees must wear full personal protective equipment — face shields, gloves and gowns — when caring for residents. A schedule has been established to test residents for COVID-19 and, as required by the state, employees are tested every week.
"Our team is always deeply affected by any loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of these individuals," Sheedy said. "While infection control protocols are in place to reduce to the lowest potential for transmission, it's still a highly contagious virus."
Until the Cayuga County Health Department reported the first nursing home deaths last week, the county was one of six in New York without a COVID fatality in a nursing home. Cayuga has four nursing homes: Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Finger Lakes Center for Living and The Commons in Auburn, and Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia. There have been positive cases among residents and staff at the nursing homes, but they were largely isolated to one person or a small group.
Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association, a statewide group representing nursing homes and assisted living facilities, said what's happening in Cayuga County isn't unique.
"When there is an uptick of COVID in the community, inevitably it enters into health care facilities," he said.
Cayuga County had 2,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in December, its worst month of the pandemic. There were 14 deaths, including five at The Commons.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases hasn't slowed in the new year. By Saturday, the number of active cases topped 1,000 for the first time. There are more than 7,500 county residents — about 10% of the population — either in isolation due to a positive test or quarantined because of exposure to the virus.
Despite the spike, Hanse believes there is "light at the end of the tunnel" because of the vaccine's availability. Nursing homes, through a federal program, partnered with pharmacies to administer the vaccine to residents. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday 288 of 611 New York nursing homes that participated in the program have already completed the first doses of the vaccine. (It requires two doses, the second of which is administered three weeks later.)
Sheedy said 193 residents at The Commons — about three-quarters of the residents at the facility — and 113 employees received their first dose of the vaccine in late December. More employees will get their first dose during the second vaccination clinic on Jan. 12.
"Our staff continues to do everything it possibly can to keep COVID outside our doors, and our employees have made tremendous personal sacrifices to limit their own exposure," Sheedy said. "But they still need to go to grocery stores in order to feed their families. Their children need to go to school and daycare. And many of our employees rely on public transportation.
"We NEED the community to stay home whenever possible and follow the recommended safety guidelines, including wearing masks, washing or sanitizing your hands, and social distancing."
