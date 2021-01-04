COVID-19 outbreak affects more than 100 residents, kills 10 at Auburn nursing home

Despite the spike, Hanse believes there is "light at the end of the tunnel" because of the vaccine's availability. Nursing homes, through a federal program, partnered with pharmacies to administer the vaccine to residents. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday 288 of 611 New York nursing homes that participated in the program have already completed the first doses of the vaccine. (It requires two doses, the second of which is administered three weeks later.)

Sheedy said 193 residents at The Commons — about three-quarters of the residents at the facility — and 113 employees received their first dose of the vaccine in late December. More employees will get their first dose during the second vaccination clinic on Jan. 12.

"Our staff continues to do everything it possibly can to keep COVID outside our doors, and our employees have made tremendous personal sacrifices to limit their own exposure," Sheedy said. "But they still need to go to grocery stores in order to feed their families. Their children need to go to school and daycare. And many of our employees rely on public transportation.

"We NEED the community to stay home whenever possible and follow the recommended safety guidelines, including wearing masks, washing or sanitizing your hands, and social distancing."

