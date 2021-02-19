COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga County Jail affecting nearly 30 inmates

The Cayuga County Jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sheriff Brian Schenck.
It began with an inmate who was evaluated by the jail's medical staff for what Schenck described as "minor, flu-like symptoms." The inmate was tested for COVID-19, and the result was positive.
Other inmates housed in the same unit were tested and the jail found 28 more cases. Two of these inmates have minor symptoms.
The inmates who tested positive are being isolated from the rest of the population, Schenck said. An undisclosed number of inmates have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.
"Contact tracing is currently underway internally to identify any additional inmates, staff, or outside service providers that may have had recent contact with these individuals," Schenck wrote in a news release. "We are currently working with the Cayuga County Health Department and New York State Commission of Correction for guidance related to the health and safety of our entire inmate population."
The sheriff added, "Our staff, including those with our medical unit, will be closely monitoring each individual housed within our facility and providing any additional care as needed."
The outbreak is the fourth at a correctional facility or jail in Cayuga County. Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, both of which are state prisons, dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks late last year. Cayuga Correctional Facility had two separate outbreaks, the first of which began in October.
Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, has 179 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, has 122 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has been a concern in correctional facilities and jails because of the congregate settings. The virus can easily spread in these facilities.
There isn't a number of COVID-19 cases available for New York's county jails. But in state prisons, there have been 5,729 positive cases among the incarcerated population. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the parole and state prison systems, has 4,583 employees who have tested positive for the virus.
The Cayuga County Jail outbreak is occurring as the county has a decrease in active cases. After reaching more than 1,000 active cases in early January, there are now 148 active cases. The decline followed a post-holiday surge that resulted in more than 4,000 positive cases over a two-month period.
In other news:
• In addition to the 148 active cases, the Cayuga County Health Department said it admitted 14 new cases on Thursday.
No new deaths reported. There have been 86 COVID-related fatalities in Cayuga County.
Nine people are hospitalized at Auburn Community Hospital due to COVID-related illnesses. Hospitalizations reached a peak of 46 in mid-January.
