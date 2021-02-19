COVID-19 outbreak at Cayuga County Jail affecting nearly 30 inmates

The Cayuga County Jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sheriff Brian Schenck.

It began with an inmate who was evaluated by the jail's medical staff for what Schenck described as "minor, flu-like symptoms." The inmate was tested for COVID-19, and the result was positive.

Other inmates housed in the same unit were tested and the jail found 28 more cases. Two of these inmates have minor symptoms.

The inmates who tested positive are being isolated from the rest of the population, Schenck said. An undisclosed number of inmates have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

"Contact tracing is currently underway internally to identify any additional inmates, staff, or outside service providers that may have had recent contact with these individuals," Schenck wrote in a news release. "We are currently working with the Cayuga County Health Department and New York State Commission of Correction for guidance related to the health and safety of our entire inmate population."

The sheriff added, "Our staff, including those with our medical unit, will be closely monitoring each individual housed within our facility and providing any additional care as needed."