COVID-19 outbreak at second Auburn nursing home

Another nursing home in Auburn is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting residents and staff.

Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center posted on its Facebook page last week that 24 residents and 10 employees tested positive for the virus.

Judson MacCaull, administrator of Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, wrote in a public letter to families, residents and staff that those infected with the virus were experiencing "slight symptoms, if any at all."

In an interview with The Citizen on Friday, MacCaull didn't have updated numbers on the positive cases at the facility. But he said that the nursing home is taking action to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In close cooperation with the New York State Department of Health, Cayuga County Health Department, even the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), we're doing everything that we can to put a clamp on it and to keep everybody safe," he said.

MacCaull added that employees and residents' families are updated when there are new positive cases. Under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, nursing homes must notify family members of positive cases within 24 hours.