COVID-19 outbreak in southern Cayuga County affects prison, school district

A spike in COVID-19 cases is affecting a school district and state prison in southern Cayuga County.
Nancy Purdy, the county health department's director of community health services, told the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday that there is an "outbreak" in the southern part of the county. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, confirmed the increase in cases during a phone interview with The Citizen.
There have been confirmed cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, and in the Southern Cayuga Central School District. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, six incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the prison. Another 113 inmates tested negative and there are 170 tests pending.
A DOCCS spokesperson said the six cases are asymptomatic. They added that the department is "in the midst of targeted testing of the entire incarcerated population in the state's correctional facilities while continuing to follow science-based protocols established at the beginning of the pandemic."
DOCCS did not confirm whether there are cases among employees at the prison. Throughout the pandemic, the department has cited "security reasons" for not disclosing how many employee cases there are in specific facilities.
But Cuddy said there are cases involving staff at Cayuga Correctional Facility.
"We don't know when it came to the Moravia prison," she said. "What came first: The incarcerated or the workers? We don't know that at this point of time either."
Patrick Jensen, superintendent of the Southern Cayuga school district, wrote in an email Tuesday that Emily Howland Elementary School is closed for two weeks and will shift to remote learning because two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
An email obtained by The Citizen that was sent to faculty and staff reveals that two student pods, one in kindergarten and another in sixth grade, have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. Following contact tracing investigations, Jensen said that 15 adults and 31 students are in mandatory quarantine for a two-week period.
The school will be closed until Oct. 30, according to Jensen. The district's plan is to reopen the building for in-person classes on Nov. 2.
Cayuga County has reported a 65% increase in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1. In September and October, there have been 115 cases, including 73 in October — the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Monday, the county has 46 active cases — a new high — and 248 people in mandatory quarantine. The health department hasn't provided updated town-level data, but 39 of the 73 new cases this month live outside of Auburn.
