COVID-19 outbreak in southern Cayuga County affects prison, school district

But Cuddy said there are cases involving staff at Cayuga Correctional Facility.

"We don't know when it came to the Moravia prison," she said. "What came first: The incarcerated or the workers? We don't know that at this point of time either."

Patrick Jensen, superintendent of the Southern Cayuga school district, wrote in an email Tuesday that Emily Howland Elementary School is closed for two weeks and will shift to remote learning because two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An email obtained by The Citizen that was sent to faculty and staff reveals that two student pods, one in kindergarten and another in sixth grade, have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. Following contact tracing investigations, Jensen said that 15 adults and 31 students are in mandatory quarantine for a two-week period.

The school will be closed until Oct. 30, according to Jensen. The district's plan is to reopen the building for in-person classes on Nov. 2.

Cayuga County has reported a 65% increase in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1. In September and October, there have been 115 cases, including 73 in October — the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the county has 46 active cases — a new high — and 248 people in mandatory quarantine. The health department hasn't provided updated town-level data, but 39 of the 73 new cases this month live outside of Auburn.

