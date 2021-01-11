COVID-19 outbreak, not vaccine, to blame for deaths at nursing home in Auburn

Sheedy criticized the "dangerously speculative and factually incorrect" claims made on the purported medical website. She added that Loretto hopes the community "knows not to trust unverified information — whether on the web, social media or heard in-person."

More than 80% of the nursing home's residents — nearly 200 people — received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. The second dose will be administered at a clinic on Tuesday. First doses will be administered to those who didn't receive the initial inoculation in December.

Nearly half of the facility's employees received the first dose of the vaccine last month. The remaining employees will receive their first dose at the second vaccination clinic. Sheedy said that approach is in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommends not vaccinating all employees on the same day in case they experience side effects.