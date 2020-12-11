COVID-19 outbreaks at Auburn, Cayuga prisons affecting over 200 employees, inmates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Cayuga Correctional Facility, there have been 42 positive cases — 29 of which are active — in the prison's second outbreak since mid-October. The prison has 86 confirmed cases during the pandemic, the sixth-most of any New York correctional facility.

DOCCS announced Tuesday that inmate visitation would be temporarily suspended at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. In a statement Friday, the department said that prison programs have been suspended, but select programs "will be modified in order to continue the work."

Rapid testing has been deployed for staff and recreation for incarcerated individuals is operating on its usual schedule, according to DOCCS.

"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work and live in our correctional facilities," the department said. "During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together. If the Auburn or Cayuga area is included in any new micro-clusters in the future, the incarcerated population at the facility would be briefed on any changes mandated by the conditions of that cluster."