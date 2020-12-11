COVID-19 outbreaks at Auburn, Cayuga prisons affecting over 200 employees, inmates

Nearly one-quarter of the staff at Auburn Correctional Facility has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine, while case numbers continue to grow among the incarcerated population at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
The outbreaks at the two prisons are affecting more than 200 people, from corrections officers to incarcerated individuals. Most of the cases and people in quarantine are officers at Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, there are at least 179 officers at the Auburn prison who have tested positive for the virus or are quarantined due to contact with a confirmed case.
While there are a large number of employees affected by the outbreak, there hasn't been an uptick in cases among the incarcerated population at the facility. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported Friday that one incarcerated individual at Auburn Correctional Facility tested positive for the virus. There have been three inmate cases at the prison, two of which are active.
There are 20 pending tests at the prison, according to the latest tally released by DOCCS. The department announced this week that it would begin conducting asymptomatic surveillance testing at Auburn and other correctional facilities.
Support Local Journalism
At Cayuga Correctional Facility, there have been 42 positive cases — 29 of which are active — in the prison's second outbreak since mid-October. The prison has 86 confirmed cases during the pandemic, the sixth-most of any New York correctional facility.
DOCCS announced Tuesday that inmate visitation would be temporarily suspended at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities. In a statement Friday, the department said that prison programs have been suspended, but select programs "will be modified in order to continue the work."
Rapid testing has been deployed for staff and recreation for incarcerated individuals is operating on its usual schedule, according to DOCCS.
"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work and live in our correctional facilities," the department said. "During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together. If the Auburn or Cayuga area is included in any new micro-clusters in the future, the incarcerated population at the facility would be briefed on any changes mandated by the conditions of that cluster."
More than 4,300 DOCCS employees, incarcerated individuals and parolees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In the last week, the number of employee cases increased by 216, from 1,922 to 2,138, and there have been 141 new cases among the incarcerated population. Incarcerated individuals account for 1,980 cases, including 211 active cases, within the DOCCS system.
As of Friday, 130 parolees have tested positive for the virus.
Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities aren't the only prisons dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. DOCCS also suspended visitation at Attica Correctional Facility because of a surge in cases at the maximum-security prison. Visitation has been suspended at Elmira and Greene correctional facilities, which had outbreaks earlier this fall. Elmira has the most cases (605) of any state prison.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.