COVID-19 primary, booster vaccines offered at Cayuga County clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering the new bivalent boosters of Pfizer and Moderna as well as first and second doses of Novavax.

The clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

The following vaccines are available:

• Bivalent booster dose of Pfizer – approved for individuals 12 and older

• Bivalent booster dose of Moderna – approved for those 18 and older

• First dose of Novavax – approved for 12 years and older

• Second dose of Novavax – for 12 and older

In a news release, the health department said the new bivalent booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are currently recommended for individuals at least 2 months after completing a COVID-19 primary series and/or any previous booster doses.

Novavax is a new primary series vaccine recommended for people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. It is a 2-dose vaccine series with the 2nd dose being administered 3-8 weeks after the first dose.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

Entrance to the clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Visitors should park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department also said that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network is available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments at (315) 252-4212, and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.