COVID-19 superspreader event affected over 100 people in one Cayuga County school district

One person's attendance at a Halloween party sparked a COVID-19 superspreader event in a Cayuga County school district.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday provided an explanation for what happened in the Weedsport Central School District, which shifted its junior-senior high school to remote learning after more than 100 students and staff members had to be quarantined.

According to the department, the superspreader event began with an individual who attended a gathering over Halloween weekend and later tested positive for COVID-19. Another person who attended the same gathering also tested positive for the virus.

For the first positive case, there were three people who had to be quarantined in the same household. Two of those individuals later contracted the virus. Between the two new cases, there were 82 contacts identified in the Weedsport school district and had to be placed into mandatory quarantine because they were exposed to the virus. One of those cases also attended a gathering and 12 additional contacts were identified, one of which later tested positive for COVID-19.

How one Halloween gathering in Cayuga County became a COVID-19 superspreader event What may have seemed like an innocent social gathering turned into one of a few COVID-19 sup…