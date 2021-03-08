COVID-19 test clinics set this week in Cayuga County

A pair of free COVID-19 testing clinics are scheduled this week in Cayuga County.

The county health department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting the no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 10, at the hospital. Visitors should use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street and will be given instructions on how to get results from an online portal.

This clinic is for people who are both symptomatic or asymptomatic.

In addition to the testing at the hospital, a free rapid-result clinic is set for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, according to a news release from Cayuga County Emergency Services.

This clinic is for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. People are also asked in park in the pavilion's lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There is no residency requirement for the clinic.