COVID-19 test delays limit contact tracing in Cayuga County

A backlog of COVID-19 tests is preventing timely contact tracing investigations, the Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday.

There are delays in receiving the COVID-19 test results from laboratories, according to the health department. Because of that extended wait time, any positive cases can't be contacted until their results are known. That also creates a delay in discovering any individuals who were close contacts of the positive case.

"We want to remind everyone that the location in which you received your COVID-19 test should be reporting those results to you first," the department said. "The health department will then follow up with you to conduct contact tracing and issue appropriate quarantine or isolation paperwork."

Health officials also asked residents to remain at home while they are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

There are multiple factors that could be affecting the laboratories, including supply chain woes across numerous industries. But there has been an uptick in demand for COVID-19 tests over the last several weeks. That's true in Cayuga County, where COVID-19 cases surged in August and September. So far in October, the county has reported 264 cases.

The health department said there were 75 new cases in the last four days, 55 of which were unvaccinated. Active cases decreased from 220 on Thursday to 192 on Monday.

Hospitalizations dipped from 20 to 18 over a four-day period. A majority of the patients (11 out of 18) are unvaccinated. Fourteen of the individuals are age 60 or older. The youngest patient is under age 10.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate continues to lag behind the national and state averages, but there has been a slight uptick since last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60.5% of eligible residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Nearly 53% of the county's total population is vaccinated and 56% have received at least one vaccine dose.

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The clinic will be in the former Jo-Ann Fabric store. To enter the clinic, use the outside door to the store.

The three COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. Children ages 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The health department is participating in a statewide campaign, #VaxtoSchool, to boost vaccinations among school-aged children. Anyone under age 18 who gets their first or second Pfizer dose will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

