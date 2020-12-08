COVID-19 test developed in Syracuse called one of the best in the world

Cuomo's office said that the FDA reviews COVID-19 tests based on the effectiveness of finding the smallest traces of the virus which causes COVID-19. The Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences Clarifi COVID-19 Test falls into the saliva testing category and has the best (lowest) limit of detection.

"Upstate Medical's and Quadrant Biosciences' saliva test is significant for SUNY — not only fast and easy to use with results back within 48 hours, but also the test itself finds the virus within the earliest stages of the illness, so we can know who is positive more quickly and ensure they isolate from others. While 2020 has certainly been a trying year, it has also reminded us of the critical expertise we have within our public higher education system to provide an excellent education, as well as solutions to the most complex issues facing our society," SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a statement.

Both the individual test and the pooled test developed by Upstate Medical and Quadrant can be done using saliva swabs rather than by swabs inserted in a person's nose. Individuals administer the tests themselves, swabbing their mouths and provide the saliva samples to Upstate Medical. Their samples are combined into one, which is tested for COVID 19 virus.

A negative test means that all 10-25 people in the group are presumed at the time to be coronavirus-free. A positive test for the pool would mean each individual saliva sample within the pool would need to be tested again individually to pinpoint exact positive cases. The rapid retesting does not require people in the positive pool to return to submit an entirely new sample, which accelerates the process and expands testing capacity.

