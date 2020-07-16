COVID-19 testing available at Cayuga County drive-thru clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled another clinic for people who want to be tested for COVID-19.

The drive-thru clinic will run from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, by appointment only. Individuals need to make their own appointment by visiting cayugacounty.us and are asked to arrive on time.

The clinics continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case. Priority for testing continues for those essential workers and employees working under any of the four phases of the state's reopening guidelines, including household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older. As of July 1, testing has been expanded to include anyone who wants to be tested.

In addition to the Cayuga County clinics, the health department said in a news release that people can also get tested at Syracuse Regional Health Center, 819 South Salina St., Syracuse, where walk-up and drive-thru testing is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, or at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where people can preregister at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling (607) 319-5708.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0