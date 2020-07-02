COVID-19 testing clinic available for people returning to work in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drive-thru testing clinic has been scheduled for people in Cayuga County who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and anyone returning to work during the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that because the number of people getting tested at its clinics has decreased, there will now be one clinic offered per week.

The next clinic will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. People wishing to be tested must make an appointment by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 Clinics button. People with appointments are asked to arrive on time.

These drive-thru clinics offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms, were in direct contact with a confirmed case, and anyone returning to work under any phase of the regional reopening plan.