COVID-19 testing clinic available for people returning to work in Cayuga County

Drive Thru Covid Clinic

Nurse Kevin Zippel performs a nasal swab test during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A drive-thru testing clinic has been scheduled for people in Cayuga County who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and anyone returning to work during the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that because the number of people getting tested at its clinics has decreased, there will now be one clinic offered per week.

The next clinic will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. People wishing to be tested must make an appointment by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 Clinics button. People with appointments are asked to arrive on time.

These drive-thru clinics offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms, were in direct contact with a confirmed case, and anyone returning to work under any phase of the regional reopening plan.

