COVID-19 testing clinics being held in Cayuga County this week

COVID-19 testing clinics for people who are — and who are not — experiencing symptoms of the virus are scheduled for two Cayuga County locations this week.

The Cayuga County Health Department is partnering with Auburn Community Hospital in a no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 24.

This clinic is for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Attendees are asked to use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. Instructions for a portal system to access results will be provided after testing.

And a clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus is set for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, according to a news release from Cayuga County Emergency Services.

People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for at least 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. People are also asked in park in the pavilion's lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion.

Appointments are required for both of these clinics.