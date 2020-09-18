COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students, staff offered in Onondaga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 testing is set to be available to students and staff in the region next week

Starting on Monday, Sept 21, Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and the health care system Nascentia Health will be offering symptomatic testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the county's website.

The testing will be located at NBT Bank Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive, Syracuse. Registration is required. Those interested should contact the university's COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 464-2582, then hit the fourth option.

The testing will be saliva-based with an average 24-36 hour turnaround time, the county said. Results will be available through an online portal.

Children under 18 years old getting tested need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian. People receiving tests should not or drink anything — including chewing gum, mints, or lozenges — or smoke, vape or use smokeless tobacco for 30 minutes before the test. Those getting tested also shouldn't brush their teeth or use mouthwash for three hours prior to the test.

Justin Sayles, spokesman for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, said the testing is not limited to Onondaga County school students.

Onondaga County also offers walk-up and drive-thru testing for anyone, even those without symptoms, without an appointment at Syracuse Community Health Center, 819 S. Salina St., in Syracuse, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though it is closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch break.