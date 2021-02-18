 Skip to main content
COVID-19 testing in Auburn available for people with or without symptoms
CAYUGA COUNTY

COVID-19 testing in Auburn available for people with or without symptoms

  • Updated
Covid-19

Cayuga County residents get tested during a recent COVID-19 asymptomatic testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A COVID-19 testing clinic in Auburn this week is open to people with or without symptoms of the virus.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting the no-cost drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the hospital. Visitors should use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street and will be given instructions on how to get results from an online portal.

The clinic is for people who are symptomatic or asymptomatic (not experiencing symptoms) and an appointment is required.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information.

If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

