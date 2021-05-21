COVID-19 vaccination rate slowly ticks up in Cayuga County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county's vaccination rate could get a significant boost next week. The Cayuga County Health Department, along with East Hill Medical Center, will hold vaccination clinics for students age 12-17. The department is obtaining doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to administer at the clinics. While there are three COVID-19 vaccines available, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 12-17.

In its situational update, the health department urged residents to get vaccinated now that the state has eased its mask mandate. Cuomo issued an executive order amending the previous mandate. Now, anyone who is vaccinated does not have to wear a mask in most public settings. Businesses could set their own mask rules.

"With mask mandates being reduced in certain places we want to make sure the community continues to be protected," the department wrote. "One way to be protected is to get vaccinted. The purpose behind the vaccine is to lessen one's chance of serious illness, hospitalization and death."

In other news: