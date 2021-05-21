COVID-19 vaccination rate slowly ticks up in Cayuga County

Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccination rate lags behind the statewide total as health officials push to get residents immunized.
According to the state Department of Health, 30,612 Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated, up from 27,985 two weeks ago. Nearly 40% of the county's population (77,145) are vaccinated.
The state health department reported 44.5% of Cayuga County residents — and 54.2% of adults age 18 and older — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, more than 10.2 million New Yorkers (51.3% of the population) and 63% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 8.6 million residents, or 43.3% of the state's population, are fully vaccinated.
State and county governments across New York have used incentive programs to encourage more residents to get vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state would launch a lottery pilot program for people who get the vaccine at state-run clinics. The top prize is $5 million, with other cash prizes ranging from $20 to $50,000.
In neighboring Onondaga County, a coupon book is given to people who get vaccinated at county-run sites. The book contains vouchers for free beverages and food at local bars and restaurants.
So far, Cayuga County hasn't announced a similar program. Aileen McNabb-Coleman, the chairwoman of the county Legislature, could not be reached for comment about whether there are plans to offer incentives for vaccinations.
The county's vaccination rate could get a significant boost next week. The Cayuga County Health Department, along with East Hill Medical Center, will hold vaccination clinics for students age 12-17. The department is obtaining doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to administer at the clinics. While there are three COVID-19 vaccines available, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 12-17.
In its situational update, the health department urged residents to get vaccinated now that the state has eased its mask mandate. Cuomo issued an executive order amending the previous mandate. Now, anyone who is vaccinated does not have to wear a mask in most public settings. Businesses could set their own mask rules.
"With mask mandates being reduced in certain places we want to make sure the community continues to be protected," the department wrote. "One way to be protected is to get vaccinted. The purpose behind the vaccine is to lessen one's chance of serious illness, hospitalization and death."
In other news:
• The health department reported 20 new cases in two days, The county's 7-day average positivity rate has been flat for much of May. The state's COVID-19 tracker shows that the positivity rate is 1.9%. At its peak in January, it was 13%.
There are 95 active cases in mandatory isolation and four COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department noted that the hospitalization numbers "reflect those residents at (Auburn hospital) and does not include those hospitalized in other hospitals in our region."
The department added that those who are hospitalized have "a wide variety of symptoms, some who are severely ill."
No new deaths were reported.
