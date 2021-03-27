COVID-19 vaccination, testing clinics scheduled in Cayuga County this week

Cayuga County officials have scheduled a vaccination clinic and a COVID-19 testing clinic for this upcoming week.

The health department is holding a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

This clinic is accessible only through the exterior entrance at the back of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access will not be permitted from inside the mall.

The clinic is open to anyone falling under Phase 1a or Phase 1b of the New York state guidance. If you have a qualifying health condition, you will need to provide a doctor’s note.

See the full list of those who qualify at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health.

Also, a COVID-19 testing clinic for people who do not have symptoms is scheduled to be held in Owasco.