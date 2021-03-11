COVID-19 vaccine 'assembly line': Cayuga County's clinics find home at Fingerlakes Mall

AURELIUS — John Thomas compared his experience at the Cayuga County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic to an assembly line.

"It's really quick and easy ... They just put you right through," said Thomas, an Auburn resident.

The department held its second clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, a 35,000-square-foot space that is the former home of Steve and Barry's and other stores. Parking is available at the rear of the mall, where there is a direct entrance to the center.

Once inside the center, individuals who are getting vaccinated go from table to table to verify their appointment information, get a temperature check, provide their health insurance information, complete health screening forms and finalize their registration.

After completing those steps, they wait in line for their shots. There are six stations staffed by nurses from the health department and other agencies, such as the Office for the Aging. The nurses administer the inoculations, then the vaccinated individual advances to the final stage: The observation area. Auburn Fire Department personnel staff that section of the room to provide assistance if someone experiences side effects.