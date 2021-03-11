COVID-19 vaccine 'assembly line': Cayuga County's clinics find home at Fingerlakes Mall

AURELIUS — John Thomas compared his experience at the Cayuga County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic to an assembly line.
"It's really quick and easy ... They just put you right through," said Thomas, an Auburn resident.
The department held its second clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, a 35,000-square-foot space that is the former home of Steve and Barry's and other stores. Parking is available at the rear of the mall, where there is a direct entrance to the center.
Once inside the center, individuals who are getting vaccinated go from table to table to verify their appointment information, get a temperature check, provide their health insurance information, complete health screening forms and finalize their registration.
After completing those steps, they wait in line for their shots. There are six stations staffed by nurses from the health department and other agencies, such as the Office for the Aging. The nurses administer the inoculations, then the vaccinated individual advances to the final stage: The observation area. Auburn Fire Department personnel staff that section of the room to provide assistance if someone experiences side effects.
The health department has moved its clinics around to different locations after beginning to administer vaccinations at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in January. Because school resumed, BOCES was no longer an option, at least for weekday clinics. The department needed to find a new permanent home for the clinics.
Rene Patterson, general manager of Fingerlakes Mall, said he contacted the department and offered space in the mall.
"We're quite happy we get to help," he said. "(The vaccine) helps us get out of the pandemic much quicker."
The health department's first clinic at the mall's Event Center was on Friday, March 5. On Thursday, second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered to hundreds of local residents, many of whom attended a clinic at Port Byron Central School District to get their first doses.
Since the mall is a new location, the health department is always looking for ways to improve traffic flow through the clinic. Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, said they will time how long it takes for people to enter the center, get their shots and go to the observation area.
If the process slows or there is a bottleneck, Ryan said they will reevaluate their plans.
"We've learned to be agile and fix things so that it enhances the experience," she added.
For now, the clinics aren't being advertised. The health department asked local governments — the city of Auburn, towns and villages — to maintain waiting lists for the vaccine. Eligible residents will be contacted for an appointment.
The department is working with employers to schedule appointments for eligible workers. At the clinic Thursday, there were several employees from local grocery stores who received their second dose of the vaccine. Ryan said that was an example of communicating with the businesses to set up vaccinations for eligible employees.
There was good news for local health departments this week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that counties can vaccine anyone who is eligible. Until recently, the departments were directed to vaccinate certain groups.
But the county won't open its clinics until there is an increased supply of vaccines. Last week, the health department received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, its largest allotment since it was shipped 2,000 doses for its first week of clinics in January. This week, there were 300 doses sent to the county.
