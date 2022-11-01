COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled, test kits available in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week, and free test kits are available at locations across the county.

The next public clinic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

The following vaccines are available:

• Bivalent booster dose of Pfizer – approved for individuals 12 and older

• Bivalent booster dose of Moderna – approved for those 18 and older

• First dose of Novavax – approved for 12 years and older

• Second dose of Novavax – for 12 and older

In a news release, the health department said the new bivalent booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are currently recommended for individuals at least 2 months after completing a COVID-19 primary series and/or any previous booster doses.

Appointments are required and can be made on our website: www.cayugacounty.us/health by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic button.

This clinic will be held in the event center located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters. Entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Please park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask. Please bring your insurance card and vaccine card if you have one.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network (315-252-4212) is available to assist individuals with finding clinics and making appointments. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cayugacounty.us/health.

The health department has also distributed rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to several community partners. They are packaged in a box of two tests per box and expire in January 2023.

Kits are available at:

• Aurora Free Library

• Fair Haven Public Library

• Hazard Library in Poplar Ridge

• Powers Library in Moravia

• Seymour Library in Auburn

• Springport Free Library in Union Springs

• Weedsport Free Library

• ARISE

• Union Springs Food Pantry in Trinity United Church of Christ

• Town of Cato office

• Town of Genoa office

• Town of Ledyard office

• Town of Locke office

• Village of Moravia office

Test results may be submitted by emailing a picture of the test to covidtest@cayugacounty.us. Include the person’s full legal name, date of birth, date the test was taken, and a phone number.

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/health or call (315) 253-1560.