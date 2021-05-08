COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Cayuga County mall

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive this vaccine, but appointments are required.
To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button.
This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.