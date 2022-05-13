 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Cayuga County next week

Vaccine Clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

This clinic will offer the following COVID-19 vaccines:

• Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for ages 5–11

• Pfizer first, second and booster doses for ages 12 and up

• Pfizer additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

• Moderna first, second and booster doses for ages and up

• Moderna additional booster doses for ages 50 and up or age 12 and older who are immunocompromised

The clinic will be held in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store located on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

People who come to clinic with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. Those who are receiving second doses or boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The health department also reminds the public that its clinics are not only way to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

"Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and health care providers to get an appointment," the department said.

To help find a vaccination site, city, town and village clerks can assist, or residents can call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

