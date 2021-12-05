COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for this week in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department and East Hill Medical Center are both holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

The first health department clinic runs 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Fingerlakes Mall Events Center (former Spirit Halloween store site). This clinic will offer Johnson & Johnson original and booster shots and Moderna boosters. Enter the clinic through the entrance at the back of the mall.

A Pfizer clinic, offering first and second doses of the vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11. That clinic also takes place at the events center at the mall.

Registration is required for all of the clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network also is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn will continue its testing and booster clinics this week, as well.

The center recently announced that rapid COVID-19 testing for adults is available from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays, for individuals with and without symptoms.

The community health center is also offering booster shots each Thursday for people 18 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. East Hill’s clinic offers the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both of these options are available to adults, 18 and older, who are currently fully vaccinated. This clinic offers either service on the ground floor of Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee St., Auburn. Parking is available in the city’s parking garage across the street.

Those wishing to get either service do not need to be a patient of East Hill Medical Center to receive testing or their booster shot, although the clinics are only open to adults at this time.

At this time, only online registrations are being accepted, and people may sign up in advance on East Hill’s website, easthillmedical.com. Those without access to the internet may call the city of Auburn at (315) 253-8316 for assistance.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0