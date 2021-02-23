COVID-19 vaccine information for Cayuga County residents

Weedsport: Contact the village clerk at (315) 834-6634, Ext. 1, or email vweedsport@villageofweedsport.org.

For those not included, try calling the main line for the city, town or village clerk's office. We will update this list as information becomes available and have it posted at auburnpub.com/resources.

• Everyone can check on their eligibility to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can try to make an appointment at a state-run clinic, the nearest of which is at the state fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

• A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

• A regional hotline has been set up by Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse: Call (315) 464-3979 (option #2). Email questions to CovidVaccineInfo@Upstate.edu.