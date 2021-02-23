COVID-19 vaccine information for Cayuga County residents

New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligible recipients including residents age 65 and older, certain groups of essential workers and health care employees, and people who have certain underlying health conditions.
In Cayuga County, the health department is limited to vaccinating essential workers; senior citizens who are not essential workers have been told to contact pharmacies or look to the state's regional test sites about scheduling appointments.
The county does plan clinics for people with qualifying health conditions; waiting lists for those clinics are being collected by city, town and village officials. The municipalities listed below have posted information online or reported to The Citizen about how their residents can contact them for inclusion on the waiting list:
Auburn: Call (315) 253-8316 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aurelius: Contact Debbie Pinckney at (315) 255-1894, ext. 1000. Leave a message and she will return your call as soon as possible.
Aurora: Contact village clerk Ann Balloni at (315) 364-7293 or villageclerk@auroranewyork.us.
Brutus: Call (315) 834-9398, ext. 3 for town clerk. If you have to leave a message, please provide your name, address and a contact phone number. Calls will be returned as soon as possible.
Cayuga (village): Call Debbie Pinckney at (315) 252-1707. Leave a message and she will return your call as soon as possible.
Conquest: Contact the town clerk at (315) 776-4539 ext. 1 or conquestclerk@tds.net or townofconquest@gmail.com.
Fleming: Contact Lisa at (315) 255- 8014 Ext 7 or Bookkeeper@townoffleming.com. If you have to leave a message, please provide your name, address, and a contact phone number. Calls will be returned in the order that they were received.
Genoa: Email genoatownclerk@gmail.com or call (315) 364-5505, prompt 1. Leave message with your phone number
Ira: Contact town clerk Jill Campbell at Town of Ira , 2487 W. Main St, Cato, NY 13033, (315) 626-6905 ext. 1 or ira_clerk@hotmail.com.
Ledyard: Call 315-364-5707 or email townofledyard@outlook.com to get put on the list.
Mentz: Contact the town clerk at (315) 776-8692, Ext. 1. If you have to leave a message, provide your name, address and a contract phone number. Calls will be returned in the order in which they were received.
Moravia (town): Call the town of office at (315) 497-1972 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.
Owasco: Call town clerk Tammy Flaherty between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (315) 253-9021 or email tflaherty@owascony.gov.
Scipio: Call Heather Garner at (315) 806-5500.
Springport: Call Jennifer Schenck, town clerk, at (315) 246-4272.
Sterling: Contact town clerk Lisa Cooper at (315) 947-5666 ext. 21. Leave a message and she will return your call as soon as possible. You can also email to tclerk@twcny.rr.com.
Summerhill: Call the town clerk at (315) 497-3494 or email the clerk at summerhilltown@gmail.com.
Throop: Call the town hall at (315) 252-7373 and either speak with Kathy or leave a message and she will call you back to get you on the list. Email eric@townofthroop.com or clerk@townofthroop.com if you have any questions.
Union Springs: Contact village clerk Nancy Walter at the village office at (315) 889-7341. If no answer, please leave a message.
Victory: Leave a message at (315) 626-6711 or send an email to victorysupervisor@outlook.com that includes your name and phone number and you will be contacted with further details.
Weedsport: Contact the village clerk at (315) 834-6634, Ext. 1, or email vweedsport@villageofweedsport.org.
For those not included, try calling the main line for the city, town or village clerk's office. We will update this list as information becomes available and have it posted at auburnpub.com/resources.
• Everyone can check on their eligibility to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can try to make an appointment at a state-run clinic, the nearest of which is at the state fairgrounds in Onondaga County.
• A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
• A regional hotline has been set up by Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse: Call (315) 464-3979 (option #2). Email questions to CovidVaccineInfo@Upstate.edu.
• Syracuse VA Medical Center has a COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling hotline at (315) 425-4488. Veterans enrolled in VA health care who are 65 and older and veterans 18 and older with high risk health conditions can call any day between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The VA is currently vaccinating veterans in Syracuse and at outpatient clinics in Rome, Watertown and Binghamton.