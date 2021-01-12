COVID-19 vaccine offered for certain workers, people 75 and older in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week, with a third likely to be added and more to follow.
The clinics announced Tuesday will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday Jan. 14, at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius. Wednesday is for workers in certain categories and Thursday is for people 75 and older.
Those eligible for the Wednesday are "public-facing employees" including grocery store workers; firefighters; law enforcement; state workers who deal with the public; emergency service workers such as those in communications, dispatchers and technicians; court officers; juvenile detention and rehabilitation workers; teachers, administrators and support staff; in-person college instructors; licensed childcare providers; and staff and residents of homeless shelters.
At this time, the vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those listed above.
Those eligible for the Thursday clinic must be 75 or older.
Anyone with questions regarding the Moderna vaccine is asked to contact their health care provider before making an appointment. People who schedule an appointment but are not eligible will be turned away at the clinic. Anyone currently in mandatory isolation or quarantine will not be admitted. Anyone who is not feeling well the day of an appointment is asked to cancel and reschedule.
Appointments may be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking the "COVID-19 vaccination clinics" button.
Anyone who is having difficulty registering or does not have access to the internet may contact city of Auburn staff between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (315) 253-8316.
Attendees should bring their New York driver's license and proof of eligibility, such as an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status.
People should plan to stay in their vehicle until their appointment time and complete the vaccine eligibility attestation form (forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine) in their vehicle prior to entering the clinic. Masks will be required throughout the clinic and social distancing must be maintained.
Anyone getting a vaccine will be required to stay for observation for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
The health department said it anticipates holding another clinic on Friday, Jan. 15, for public-facing employees, and plans to schedule more the following week.