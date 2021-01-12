COVID-19 vaccine offered for certain workers, people 75 and older in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week, with a third likely to be added and more to follow.

The clinics announced Tuesday will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday Jan. 14, at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius. Wednesday is for workers in certain categories and Thursday is for people 75 and older.

Those eligible for the Wednesday are "public-facing employees" including grocery store workers; firefighters; law enforcement; state workers who deal with the public; emergency service workers such as those in communications, dispatchers and technicians; court officers; juvenile detention and rehabilitation workers; teachers, administrators and support staff; in-person college instructors; licensed childcare providers; and staff and residents of homeless shelters.

At this time, the vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those listed above.

Those eligible for the Thursday clinic must be 75 or older.

