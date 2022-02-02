COVID case rate, hospitalizations continue downward trend in Cayuga County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline in Cayuga County — another indication that the post-holiday surge driven by the omicron variant is waning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported a seven-day case rate of 582.43 per 100,000 people, a 30.2% drop in one week. There were 446 new cases in seven days, according to the agency.

The seven-day average positivity rate was 17.99%, down 4.57% since last week.

In its latest situational update, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 307 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases in isolation in two months. During the recent surge, the county reached a high of 850 active cases on Jan. 9.

COVID-related hospitalizations are down to 14, the lowest in nearly two months. There is an even split between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. Eleven of the patients are age 60 or older, two are in their 50s and one is in their 30s.

There was one death reported on Tuesday. The health department said a woman in her 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. No other information was released about the case.

The county's vaccination rate increased slightly from 57.6% last week to 57.9%, according to the CDC. Among eligible residents ages 5 and older, the vaccination rate is 61%.

More than half of residents who are fully vaccinated (51.9%) received their booster. Booster rates are highest among residents ages 65 and older (75.2%).

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Moderna shots will be available for adults ages 18 and older and Pfizer doses will be offered to individuals ages 12 and older.

More information about the clinic can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

