COVID hospitalizations rise in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last seven days.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, 29 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. That's an increase from 16 one week ago and 12 two weeks before. The data is based on reports from Auburn Community Hospital and three Syracuse hospitals.

Most hospitalized patients are older with varying vaccination statuses. They include 12 people in their 80s, seven of whom received at least one booster shot, two who are fully vaccinated but did not get a booster and three who are unvaccinated. Five people in their 70s are hospitalized, including two who are boosted, one who is fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster and two who are unvaccinated.

Three people in their 90s (two unvaccinated and one who is vaccinated but not boosted) and two in their 60s (one who received at least one booster and one who is unvaccinated) are also hospitalized.

There are some younger residents who are hospitalized, including two in their 50s (one fully vaccinated but not boosted and one unvaccinated), one in their 40s (vaccinated but not boosted), three in their 30s (one who received a booster, one who is vaccinated but not boosted and one who is unvaccinated) and one in the 10-19 age group who is unvaccinated.

The health department defines an unvaccinated person as someone who did not complete the primary series of shots. Someone who is vaccinated received the first and second doses of a vaccine, while someone who is boosted has received at least one booster dose.

What's not disclosed is how many of the patients received the recently released bivalent booster that aims to provide protection against the latest variants.

While the health department does not release case data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cayuga County's case rate is 185.44 per 100,000 people. The county's COVID-19 community level, according to the agency, is medium. Based on that classification, residents are advised to get tested if they have symptoms, wear a mask if they have symptoms or a positive test and stay up to date on vaccines.