David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Moving on from COVID-19 and Micron moving in were the major themes of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency's first Economic Forecast Luncheon held in person since the pandemic.

About 150 local officials and business owners attended the luncheon Thursday at the Springside Inn in Fleming. They were welcomed by the agency's new executive director, Michael Miller, who began the afternoon by reviewing the area's 2022 economic successes: Auburn Community Hospital's $15 million oncology center, a $1.1 million Economic Development Administration grant that will fund sewer upgrades at Aurelius Industrial Park, and $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grants administered to 73 businesses and 56 entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 in Auburn and Cayuga County.

Miller went on to review statistics relevant to the county's economic future. Its population continues to decline (from 77,495 in 2017 to 75,880 in 2021) and get older (median age 42.5 in 2017 to 43.3 in 2021), while its poverty rate jumped during the pandemic (12.1% in 2019 to 13.5% in 2021). The inflation rate of 16.3% has also made wages of $15 an hour in 2020 equivalent to $17.45 today.

Micron, however, is a source of hope, Miller said — and lessons. The semiconductor manufacturer's $100 billion Clay facility is expected to raise central New York's gross domestic product from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $5 billion in 2026, and create what Miller called the greatest population growth in the area since the heyday of the Erie Canal. Some of that growth, he added, will take place in Cayuga County.

Since Micron announced the facility last October, Miller continued, his agency has been asking Onondaga County officials for any advice that can be applied to economic development efforts locally.

"They advised us to invest in ourselves, promote ourselves and partner everywhere we can," he said. "They bet big and they won."

Micron, and how it fits into economic development in Cayuga County, was a focus of the luncheon's featured speaker: author, urban planner, former politician and Auburn native Bill Fulton.

Early in his presentation, Fulton shared what he called "the most remarkable chart that I can possibly come up with." Prepared with data from the Brookings Institution, the chart showed the growth of different sectors of the Cayuga County economy between 2010 and 2021. Government and non-manufacturing grew 30% and 20% respectively. Then, pausing for effect, Fulton announced that local manufacturing grew more than 100% during that time, from 10% of the local economy to 16%. Much of that is food and beverage manufacturing, he noted, such as Auburn's Prison City Brewing.

"In that sense, Cayuga County really does punch above its weight," he said. "People here just love to make stuff, and they're good at it."

Still, Fulton continued, manufacturing in Cayuga County today is different than it was in the days of Columbian Rope and others because it generates far fewer jobs. Not all economic development is the same, he stressed. That's why the businesses a community attracts are less important than what that community has if those businesses leave — even "once-in-a-lifetime gamechangers" like Micron.

"This is about you. It is not about Micron. The goal is not to make Micron happy. Making Micron happy might be a means to an end, but it's not an end in itself. The end in itself is prosperity here for the people of Cayuga County and continuing the 200-year tradition of prosperity through making stuff," he said. "It's about the assets you have and it's about what you can build off of what you've got."