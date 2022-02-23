COVID slowing in Cayuga County: Active cases below 100, hospitalizations in single digits

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but Cayuga County has low numbers of active cases and hospitalizations not seen since last summer.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, active cases are down to 61, a new six-month low. Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, another six-month low.

Other metrics provide additional proof that there has been a COVID slowdown in Cayuga County. The county's seven-day average case rate is 142.34 per 100,000 people and the positivity rate is down to 6.46%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cayuga is close to falling below the threshold for high transmission areas, which is 100 cases per 100,000 people. The county has been considered a high transmission area for months as cases surged late last summer and continued to rise over the winter.

It's a significant turnaround for a county that, at its peak, had 850 active cases and nearly 30 hospitalizations in a day. Before the health department no longer included new daily case counts in its situational updates, there were 3,402 new cases in the first 19 days of January. In December, the county reported 1,889 new cases.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told the Cayuga County Board of Health this week that COVID-19 is "not over," but she acknowledged the progress that's being made as new cases decline.

With low case numbers and hospitalizations, the health department will scale back its situational updates. Instead of releasing new data every day, the department will distribute its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

