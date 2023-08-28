A shopper dressed up as a cowboy with a pistol caused a disturbance at the Seneca Falls Walmart Sunday night.

Town Police Chief Timothy A. Snyder said in a news release that a person dressed in cowboy attire entered the premises with a gun visibly strapped to their leg, and the sighting prompted an immediate response from law enforcement and store management, leading to a temporary evacuation of the store.

After a thorough search of the store, a review of security camera footage, and an interview with the “Cowboy”, Snyder said, police determined that the gun carried by the individual was indeed a fake, alleviating concerns about public safety.

The shopper had attended an event earlier in the day, which had apparently inspired their choice of attire, resembling a character out of the Old West.

However, Snyder said, "in today’s environment, the sight of any firearm, even if it turns out to be a replica, understandably raises alarm. Seneca Falls Police would like to remind the public to exercise caution and consider the potential impact of their actions, even in the context of costumes or themed attire."

Store operations returned to normalcy shorty after the incident was deemed false.