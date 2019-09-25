Entrepreneurs, freelancers and others in need of a quiet place to work in Seneca Falls will find one Oct. 1, when FLX Workspace opens at 119 Fall St. in the village.
The coworking space will offer high-speed internet, printing and copying, solo and group desks, a private conference room, coffee and tea, classes and more.
"While coworking spaces are typical fixtures in larger cities, small communities like ours need these same kinds of creative hubs if we’re going to help foster innovation and business growth," FLX Workspace founder Greg Zellers said in a news release. "From remote workers to 'solopreneurs' to students, the feedback on our space has been amazing."
Access to the space is based on a membership model, though the conference room and classes will be available to nonmembers, as well. Class topics will include website development, hyperlocal marketing, social media promotion, graphic design and more.
Coworking spaces are growing in popularity as the number of freelance workers in the U.S. rises to 50% of the workforce by 2020, according to projections. Such spaces provide these workers, as well as telecommuters and the self-employed, a comfortable space where they can work alone or connect with others. Coworking spaces also offer access to equipment and services these workers otherwise wouldn't have, Zellers said.
"We’ve eliminated the typical hassles, overhead, and long-term commitments associated with renting traditional office space," he said.
For more information, visit flxworkspace.com or call (315) 338-4359.