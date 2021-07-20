Crackdown at New York summer concert venues aimed at underage drinking

Investigators will be on patrol at popular New York concert venues this summer to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol.
According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the enforcement sweeps will be conducted at Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Jones Beach.
The state said that Operation Prevent is an ongoing effort to stop and prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young New Yorkers and enhance roadway safety. The effort is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and led by investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles in cooperation with the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police and local law enforcement.
Those who are under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. In 2019, DMV investigators carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide. A record 918 fake IDs were seized and a record of 1,016 citations were issued to people attempting to buy alcohol while underage.
"We can finally get back to enjoying summer concerts — don't spoil the fun by using a fake ID. Our investigators are experts at detecting fakes, and they use state-of-the-art equipment to verify fraudulent IDs," DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. "No matter how good you think yours is, they will spot it and you will be charged. Apart from the legal cost of underage drinking, you also put yourself and others at risk. It is just not worth it."
According to the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, teens who drink are more likely to:
• Be involved in car crashes, experience alcohol poisoning, commit or fall victim to murder or suicide.
• Become victims or perpetrators of physical or sexual assault, compared to peers who do not drink.
• Have run-ins with the law, face trouble in school or take part in other potentially addictive behaviors such as drug use or gambling.