Crackdown at New York summer concert venues aimed at underage drinking

Investigators will be on patrol at popular New York concert venues this summer to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol.

According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the enforcement sweeps will be conducted at Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Jones Beach.

The state said that Operation Prevent is an ongoing effort to stop and prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young New Yorkers and enhance roadway safety. The effort is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and led by investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles in cooperation with the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police and local law enforcement.

Those who are under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. In 2019, DMV investigators carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide. A record 918 fake IDs were seized and a record of 1,016 citations were issued to people attempting to buy alcohol while underage.