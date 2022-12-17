 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Crash in Aurelius shuts down Route 20

Ambulance
Deposit Photos

A section of U.S. Route 20 has been closed Saturday afternoon due to a motor vehicle crash in Aurelius.

A state Department of Transportation alert said the road, which is also state Route 5 and Clark Street Road, has been closed since about noon between Route 90 in the town of Montezuma and Turnpike Road.

The Aurelius Fire Department posted a video to its Facebook showing engines leaving the station in response to the crash, saying it involved two cars in the area of Indian Head Golf Course.

Additional information was not immediately available.

